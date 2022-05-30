Smoking kills

The theme for this year’s ‘World No Tobacco Day’ is ‘Tobacco is killing us and our planet’. It brings our attention to the environmental impact of tobacco. Those who are using tobacco products are not only putting their health in danger but also destroying the health of everyone on this planet. They should have a look the negative effects of using tobacco on the environment.
It is hoped that this year’s theme will encourage people to quit tobacco in all its forms. Everyone should realize that tobacco pollutes our planet from its production to disposal.
Mariam Khan
Lahore
