Strong immune system vital to check diseases

LAHORE:Infection prevention and control (IPC) is a practical, evidence-based approach which prevents patients and health workers from being harmed by avoidable infection and as a result of antimicrobial resistance. Infectious diseases may become a major health hazard to healthcare workers and patients. Knowing the hazards and following established guidelines and policies can reduce the risk of transmission of infection among health workers.

These views were expressed by Prof Mubeen H Rathore, a specialist in infectious diseases at the University of Florida, while speaking in a seminar at Lahore General Hospital on Precautionary Measures to Prevent Children from Infectious Diseases, according to a press release issued here on Sunday. Principal PGMI Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar, Prof Muhammad Shahid, Prof Muhammad Fahim Afzal, Dr Aftab Anwar, Dr Abdul Aziz, young doctors, students and nurses of Amiruddin Medical College were present.

He said that in order to build a healthy nation, it was important to provide a strong immune system to newborns and secure their future. For this purpose, the course of immunisation of infants is important to protect against 10 types of infectious diseases, to develop immunity against these diseases. Completing the immunisation course is a fundamental right of children and a primary responsibility of parents.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal Prof Al-freed Zafar said that professional and scholarly discussions between local doctors with medical experts from developed countries would enhance the knowledge of local doctors and give them an opportunity to learn new treatment methods. Dimensions are created that directly benefit local patients.

Dr Al-freed Zafar appreciated the fact that Pakistani-American doctors visited LGH at their own expense and provided useful information to young Pakistani doctors and staff about infectious diseases and safety, which is not less than an honour for PGMI/AMC/LGH.

He urged the participants of the seminar to ensure that the principle of hand washing before and after the medical examination of the patients should be followed in all cases and also to encourage the citizens to keep their hands clean. The risk of spreading infectious diseases will be reduced and the health of individuals and society will be protected.

Medical experts said that in order to implement the principles of infection control in the hospitals, the administrative doctors should fulfill their responsibilities to the best of their ability and the operating theatres and wards should be disinfected as per the prescribed standards.

The recommendations made should be put into practice so that the patient recovers quickly and the unnecessary rush and bed occupancy rate in the hospital wards can be reduced.

Dr Mubeen H Rathore while talking to Principal Prof Al-freed Zafar said that PGMI graduate doctors were given respect all over the world for which the faculty members deserved congratulations. Principal PGMI presented an honorary shield to the American doctor and appreciated his professional services. Prof Al-freed Zafar also lauded the efforts of Prof Muhammad Shahid, Prof Muhammad Fahim Afzal and his team for organising the seminar.