VW accused of ‘slavery’ practices

Berlin: Germany’s Volkswagen Group faces accusations of "slavery" practices in Brazil during the South American country’s military dictatorship in the 1970s and 80s, German media said Sunday.

Volkswagen has been summoned to appear before a labour court in Brasilia on June 14, following a notification sent by the local judiciary on May 19, ARD public television and the Sueddeutsche Zeitung daily reported. A VW spokesman told AFP it was taking the matter "very seriously".