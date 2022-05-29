Aafia fine, can phone family, IHC informed

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Ministry on Saturday submitted a report to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Dr Aafia Siddiqui, which said she has the permission to communicate with her family.
According to the report, Dr Aafia’s health is fine and she can contact her family by phone. The issue of her release and human rights has been regularly raised before the US officials since her arrest in 2008, the report added. She is serving an 86-year prison sentence after being convicted in Manhattan in 2010 on charges that she sought to shoot the US military officers while being detained in Afghanistan two years earlier.
