PM due in Mansehra today

MANSEHRA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif likely to visit the district today (Sunday) as leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) and security personnel visited the venue of the rally to review the arrangements.

“Shehbaz Sharif is visiting Hazara Division for the first time after assuming the office of prime minister and people will extend him a warm welcome on his arrival,” Sardar Mohammad Yousaf, the parliamentary leader of PMLN in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, told reporters at Thakara Stadium on Saturday.

Former MNA Captain (retd) Mohammad Safdar and his elder brother MNA Mohammad Sajjad Awan and other leaders of PMLN also visited the venue.

Sardar Mohammad Yousaf said that the PMLN workers and people would extend a tumultuous welcome to Shehbaz Sharif.

Sardar Yousaf said that Shehbaz Sharif wanted to pull the country out of the prevailing economic and political challenges.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government had plunged the country into crises, he added.

“The country has been suffering due to the political and economic crisis because of the wrong domestic and foreign policies of former prime minister Imran Khan,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, MNA Mohammad Sajjad said the natural gas, electricity and road projects initiated by the previous PMLN government would be completed now.