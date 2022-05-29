Plans for the future

In a democracy, the power of the people is displayed through the ballot box and not by roadshows. Most of our politicians seem to give more importance to their rallies than to elected institutions. The constitution clearly provides the process through which the power of the people is to be exercised. Another weakness is that our politicians talk more about personalities instead of their policies. Political parties should be evaluated on their performance. The personality of a leader plays an important role in the way a party works, but it is just one part of a big picture.

Shahabuddin Khan

Illinois, USA