Rebuilding Cholistan

As responsible citizens, we should do something for the affected communities of Cholistan, Balochistan. While the government is trying to do the best it can, it is also our responsibility to step in and help out wherever we can. At the moment, we need to help the communities living in Cholistan by providing them with access to water/clean drinking water, shade and safe areas for grazing their animals.
It is important to find a permanent solution to eradicate water scarcity in this area and avoid droughts in future.
Ansa Khattak
Karachi
