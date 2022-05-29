A case for EVs

With every increase in fuel prices, the government should make a strong case for electric vehicles (EVs). In Pakistan, this is the best time to introduce a state-level policy for electric motorcycles. These vehicles run on stored electricity and do not produce air pollution. Pakistan should create a state-level policy for adoption of electric vehicles.

A majority of people will shift to electric vehicles if new methods are introduced effectively. This step will reduce fuel imports and pollution, utilize extra electrical energy in a sustainable manner, create jobs, and improve the quality of life in Pakistan.

Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar