A case for EVs

With every increase in fuel prices, the government should make a strong case for electric vehicles (EVs). In Pakistan, this is the best time to introduce a state-level policy for electric motorcycles. These vehicles run on stored electricity and do not produce air pollution. Pakistan should create a state-level policy for adoption of electric vehicles.
A majority of people will shift to electric vehicles if new methods are introduced effectively. This step will reduce fuel imports and pollution, utilize extra electrical energy in a sustainable manner, create jobs, and improve the quality of life in Pakistan.
Shahryar Khan Baseer
Peshawar
