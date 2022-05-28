On PUC’s call, Youm-e-Akhuwat-e-Rawadari observed across Pakistan

By Asim Yasin

ISLAMABAD: On the call of the Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC), ‘Youm-e-Akhuwat-e-Rawadari’ (Brotherhood and Tolerance Day) was observed across the country here on Friday for the promotion of peace, stability, tolerance and harmony in the country.

In Friday sermons all over Pakistan, Ulemas-Mashaykh, Imams, Zakirs and religious scholars spoke for the promotion of peace and harmony and for the elimination of violent attitudes and any action that could lead to riots in the country.

The religious scholars said that it is crystal clear and it should be kept in mind that only the internal stability and unity of Pakistan can take the country forward.

They said that people of different views and believers of different faith and religious sects live in Pakistan.

“Tolerating one another and creating a spirit of tolerance for one another is the message of the religion of Islam and all the heavenly religions,” they said.

Slandering one another, calling each other names and creating an atmosphere which provoked anarchy in the country is by no means appropriate, said the religious scholars.

In Friday sermons, the religious Scholars and Ulemas-Mashaykh said that Libya, Iraq, Syria, Yemen and other countries where the army and the nation were divided, could not maintain their stability.

Ulemas-Mashaykh said that under a planned conspiracy, a campaign has been launched against the Armed Forces of Pakistan and the security agencies. “Rumors are spread and an attempt is being made to create division in the Armed Forces of Pakistan, security agencies and the nation.

We have to unite to thwart all these conspiracies. Rumours are being made to make divisions through different platforms,” they said, adding that it is unfortunate that rumours are spread without authenticity to flare up hatred in the country.

The religious scholars said they appeal to all the political parties, media, anchorpersons and YouTubers that the stability of Pakistan is stability for all of us. “With stability in Pakistan, we don’t have to seek assistance from anyone,” they said.

Ulemas-Mashaykh of all the religious schools of thought also requested all the political organizations of the country to go for a Charter of Pakistan for the economic stability and social security in the country. “We should come out from the ongoing chaos and anarchical situation as it is not suitable for anyone in the country,” they said.

The Ulema and religious scholars said Paigham-e-Pakistan is a unified and consensus document which has been endorsed by 15000 leading Ulema-e-Mashaykh and religious scholars of Pakistan. “It has clearly defined the meaning of jihad, and who can declare jihad”. Declaring jihad or considering any act as jihad is the right of the state. The state may declare jihad with the consultation of Ulemas-Mashaykh and Muftis,” they said.

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi and Maulana Dr. Abu Bakar Siddique addressed Friday Congregation in (Islamabad), while other religious leadership addressed Friday Congregation in their districts included: Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid (Multan), Qazi Matiullah Saeedi (Gujarat), Maulana Asadullah Farooq (Lahore), Maulana Asad Zakaria (Karachi), Maulana Haq Nawaz Khalid, Maulana Obaidullah Gormani, Allama Tahir-ul-Hassan (Faisalabad), Maulana Muhammad Shafi Qasmi, Maulana Hanif Usmani (Sahiwal), Pir Asad Habib Shah Jamali, Maulana Muhammad Asghar Khosa (Dera Ghazi Khan), Maulana Noman Hashir, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan (Rawalpindi), Maulana Abu Bakar Sabri, (Islamabad), Maulana Anwar-ul-Haq Mujahid, Shabbir Yusuf Gujjar, Maulana Abdul Malik Asif (Multan), Maulana Aslam Siddiqui, Maulana Abdul Hakim Athar, Maulana Islamuddin, Qari Muhammad Aslam Qadri, Qari Shamsul Haq (Lahore), Maulana Hassan Ahmad Hussaini (Daska), Maulana Muhammad Khurshid Nomani (Bahawalnagar), Maulana Abdullah Haqqani, Maulana Abdullah Rashidi (Kasur), Mian Rashid Munir (Sialkot), Maulana Asim Shad, Maulana Abdul Waheed Farooqi (Narwal), Maulana Abu Bakar Hamza (Chakwal), Maulana Habib-ur-Rehman Abid, Maulana Tayyab Gormani, Maulana Izhar-ul-Haq Khalid, Sahibzada Hamza Tahir-ul-Hassan (Faisalabad), Maulana Saadullah Ludhianvi (Toba Tek Singh), Maulana Anis-ur-Rehman Baloch (Gojra), Maulana Abdul Rasheed (Hafizabad), Mufti Muhammad Omar Farooq (Khanewal), Maulana Abdul Ghaffar Shah Hijazi (Lodhran). Maulana Tanveer Ahmed (Bahawalpur), Maulana Mohammad Ahmed Maki, Maulana Mohammad Ashfaq Patafi (Muzaffargarh), Maulana Kaleemullah Muawiyah (Nankana), Maulana Aziz-ur-Rehman Muawiyah (Talagang), Maulana Aziz Akbar Qasmi (Rajanpur), Maulana Saadullah Shafiq (Rahim Yar Khan), Maulana Hussain Ahmad Darkhasti (Karachi), Maulana Yasir Alvi (Marine), Qari Abdul Rauf, Maulana Matloob Mahar (Bahawalnagar), Hafiz Muhammad Talha Farooqi (Vehari), Maulana Zubair Khatana (Gujranwala), Maulana Aqeel Zubair (Sargodha), Qari Aziz-ur-Rehman (Layyah), Maulana Atif Iqbal (Kamalia) and others delivered sermons.