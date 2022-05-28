Postponed papers to be held next month

ISLAMABAD: he Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) announced that the Secondary School Certificate papers, which were put off ahead of the opposition PTI's anti-government march on Islamabad, would be held on June 8 and 9.

The ninth and 10th-grade papers were postponed by the FBISE over security concerns.

According to the FBISE, the postponed papers will take place on June 8 and 9 respectively, while the practical exam, which was slated to begin on June 6, will be held from June 10.

The ongoing exams will continue in line with the already announced schedule. The students can download roll number slips from the board's official website.

Meanwhile, the public sector schools and colleges regulated by the Federal Directorate of Education in Islamabad reopened on Friday after remaining closed due to the PTI's march on Islamabad.