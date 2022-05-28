PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz. Photo: Screengrab of a Twitter video

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Friday asked the Supreme Court to stay away from political wrangling.

In a tweet, she said: “Fitna Khan used to abuse the Supreme Court and now he wants to take SC cover to accomplish his agenda. The Supreme Court must be aware of it and it should distance itself from this political wrangling otherwise impression of favouritism will strengthen and it will cause a loss to Supreme Court as an institution.”

Criticising former premier Imran Khan further, she said: “Fitna Khan has nothing left but embarrassment and confession of failure.” She also questioned his mental health and said: “Contrary to his claim of bringing three million people to Islamabad, he couldn’t even bring 20,000 people, upsetting him mentally.”

Maryam said: “The people have recognised Imran Khan and rejected him, adding that a revolution makes its own way.” She said: “Imran Khan does not know how to pronounce Hudaibiya or recite Darood Sharif. He should refrain himself from using religion card.”



The PMLN leader added: “Imran should visit the family of policeman who fell a victim to his fitna and lost his life at the hands of rebels. He should confess to his crime in front of his family and should seek an apology.”