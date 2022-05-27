PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz talking to media in Lahore on May 26, 2022. Photo: Screengrab of Twitter/MaryamNSharif video

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said Thursday that the nation had turned the Azadi March into a Barbadi (destruction) March by sending it back to Peshawar. She said that the nation had said 'absolutely not to Imran Khan.'

Maryam told a presser after visiting the family of martyred constable Kamal Ahmed that the PTI had received the Supreme Court's permission to continue with the march, which ended up exposing their fitna (evil).

She said that the party had 'used SC's decision to burn the capital to ashes,' adding it had violated the apex court's order. “Imran Khan knew about the SC's decision which only limited his march to the F9 Park buthe continued to march towards the D-Chowk despite the prohibition,” she said.

The PMLN leader said she wanted the SC to know that PTI leaders, as well as former interior minister Sheikh Rashid, had themselves termed it a bloody march. She asked the SC to review its decision as 'it was not a leaderless march,' adding that 'all the violence was under directions from PTI leaders.'

Maryam said that Imran Khan did not get off the helicopter until the Supreme Court’s decision. Imran and his party members were already terming the march a 'bloody revolution' and they had proved it by committing arson and killing a policeman. “I have met the widow and children of the martyred police constable. I am in a state of anxiety and I cannot express my grief in words. A woman became a widow in her youth and Imran Khan has orphaned children in their childhood for the sake of his fake revolution. This blood is in Imran Khan’s hand and he is responsible for the martyrdom of the policeman,” she said, adding the widow is also saying that Imran Khan was responsible for the martyrdom of her husband.



She said it was not a revolution but anarchy. “The real revolution and the real journey of freedom begin at home but he has the children of the people martyred and kept his children safe in London.”

She said that Imran had failed to gather even 20,000 people in Islamabad and added now they have gone back to their bunkers in Peshawar for six days. She said the people of Pakistan knew that his agenda was chaos. She asked what he had done in three and a half years in power. She said Imran Khan had no answer for his performance and that was why people had rejected him for staging dramas.

The PMLN leader said Imran Khan should spend time in Bani Gala in remembrance, as his politics had ended. She said Imran Khan used the religion card and there can be no greater hypocrisy than this. She said that not the PMLN but the government should register a case against Imran Khan.

Answering a question regarding the government's talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Maryam said that the country could default if the prices of petrol and diesel were not increased only because of the agreement signed between Imran Khan and the Fund.