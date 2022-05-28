SCCI flays hike in POL prices

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Friday flayed the unprecedented increase in prices of petroleum products and asked the government to revoke the decision. “The decision will prove detrimental to the feeble economy”, warned SCCI President Hasnain Khurshid in a statement. He feared the cost of industrial production would go up after the whooping hike in the prices that would lead to a fresh wave of inflation.