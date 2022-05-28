SCCI flays hike in POL prices

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Friday flayed the unprecedented increase in prices of petroleum products and asked the government to revoke the decision. “The decision will prove detrimental to the feeble economy”, warned SCCI President Hasnain Khurshid in a statement. He feared the cost of industrial production would go up after the whooping hike in the prices that would lead to a fresh wave of inflation.
SUKKUR: Four people, including a couple, were killed in a clash between a man and his nephews over a land dispute in...
PESHAWAR: The civil servants remained in a fix during the tug of war between the government and opposition at a time...
KARACHI: The K-Electric has alerted the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah about the increase in the...
WASHINGTON: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called for a reset of the strained Pak-US relations through...
MUZAFFARABAD: A huge cut in recurring grants for the higher education budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 poses a...
ISLAMABAD: The District and Sessions judge Abida Sajjad rejected the pre-arrest bail plea of TikToker Nausheen Saeed...
Comments