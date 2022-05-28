National training camps in limbo over security forces stay

KARACHI: Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) will take a decision regarding resumption of national camps at the Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad once the security forces vacate the venue.

It has been learnt through well-placed sources in the PSB that security forces are still inside the sports complex and unless they are called back the Board cannot hold camps.

The training camps of taekwondo, judo, handball and karate were closed on May 23 in the wake of the PTI’s long march as security forces had been deployed inside the complex.

On May 23 an emergency meeting of coaches and managers had been convened by the PSB and they were told that the Board was going to close the camps because of the security issues.

“The security forces are still here and we cannot do anything relating to camps unless they are here,” a PSB source told ‘The News’.

When on May 23 camps were closed, taekwondo and judo federations drafted emergency plans to hold their camps elsewhere. Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) shifted its camp to Abbottabad on May 24.

“Yes we have shifted the camp to Abbottabad where the weather is also good. We have arranged the kitchen and other facilities too. It’s a good place and we are using KP government facilities,” a source in the PJF told this correspondent.

Meanwhile Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) also shifted its camp temporarily to Liaquat Bagh, Rawalpindi.

It has been learnt that the national poomsae squad undergoes training at the Army Cricket Stadium Rawalpindi in the morning and in the evening district sports office’s gymnasium is being utilised.

“We acted smartly and managed a camp in Pindi. Our two days’ training was wasted after the Board closed the camp at its headquarters,” an official of the PTF told ‘The News’.

“Our kyorugi squad is in Iran and we are focusing on the poomsae brigade which is preparing for the Asian Championship to be held in South Korea next month. As a federation we can do things which are in our control,” the source said.

Karate suffered the most. Most of the fighters of karate camp belong to Karachi and Quetta and when camp was closed by the PSB these athletes left for their homes.

“It’s a big issue. All our athletes have left for homes and we have no space at Lahore also. Islamabad is the only option with us for holding camp and we are waiting for the PSB’s response,” a Pakistan Karate Federation (PKF) official told this correspondent.

Keeping in view the uncertain situation in the federal capital, Lahore, Peshawar and Karachi may be good options for holding all camps relating to the preparations for the Commonwealth Games and Islamic Games. Islamic Games are slated to be held in Konya, Turkey, from August 9-18.

At the PSB Coaching Centre Lahore, national wrestlers and athletes are already training for the twin major assignments. “We are training well and we faced no issue during the long march,” a wrestling official told ‘The News’ from Lahore on Friday.