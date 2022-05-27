LEAs role lauded for ensuring law and order

Islamabad : Inspector General of Police (Islamabad) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan Thursday lauded the role of law enforcement agencies (LEAs) for maintaining law and order during the protest of a political party.

He also appreciated Islamabad traffic police for ensuring smooth flow of traffic and keeping people updated on traffic situations and alternative routes in the federal capital. In a news statement the IGP said there was a fear of emergence of a law and order situation in the city in general and around the federal capital in particular but all the officials performed duties with vigilantly and no untoward situation happened. He said he himself along with senior officials of capital police and Islamabad civil administration remained present on the roads.

DIG (Operations) Sohail Zafar Chatha led the force from front to boost their morale and briefed them on security measures. Also DIG (Security) Irfan Balouch, SSP (Traffic) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer, SSP (CTD) Yasir Afridi, SSP (Security) Syed Ali Akbar Shah, AIG (Operations) Karrar Hussain Syed also remain in the field with the force. Additional force was deployed at entry and exist points in the federal capital.