Mardan police recover seven stolen cars

MARDAN: Anti-car lifting cell (ACLC) of the district police have recovered seven vehicles, which had been lifted from various districts of the country.
District Police Officer Irfanullah Khan told reporters that cases of the stolen cars had already been registered at the police stations in Lahore, Multan and Faisalabad. He said that Mardan police had started legal proceedings to hand over the cars to their owners.
“We have got data of stolen cars from various parts of the country and our anti-car lifting cell is working on the data to recover more such stolen vehicles too,” he added. He directed the ACLC to expedite the actions for the recovery of stolen and snatched cars.
The DPO said that the cops were also keeping an eye on the entry and exit points of Mardan as the area is located close to the Malakand division and other areas where scores of unregistered vehicles ply on the roads.
