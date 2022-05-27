Haj 2022: Expats can’t enter Makkah without permit

MAKKAH: The entry ban to Makkah for expatriates without permits came into force on Thursday, Saudi Gazette reported.

Brig Gen Sami Al-Shuwairekh, the spokesman for Public Security, said that this was in line with the implementation of the instructions with regard to regulating the Haj pilgrimage for this year.

“As per these instructions, only expatriates who obtain a permit for entry to Makkah will be allowed into the holy city from Thursday, Shawwal 25 corresponding to May 26. They can obtain permits from the security control centers at the entry points to Makkah,” he said.

All vehicles and residents who do not have the required documents will be turned back, he said while noting that these documents include an entry permit to work at the holy sites issued by the competent authority, residency permit (iqama) issued from Makkah, Umrah permit, and Haj permit.

The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) has started receiving applications for issuing electronically entry permits to Makkah for some sections of expatriates, including domestic workers, workers of companies and establishments operating within Makkah, and holders of seasonal work visas and those who entered into contracts with firms registered in the Ajeer system for temporary work for the upcoming Hajj season.

The service, available through the “Absher Individuals” platform for permits for domestic workers, will facilitate the beneficiaries by saving time and efforts.The entry point permits for other categories can be obtained through the Muqeem electronic portal for all establishments.