PML-N forms body to issue tickets for Karachi LG polls

Launching its campaign for the upcoming local government (LG) elections in Karachi that will be held in July, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has formed a parliamentary committee to issue the party tickets to its candidates for the municipality polls.

PML-N Sindh President Shah Muhammad Shah and Secretary General Miftah Ismail announced the Karachi-level parliamentary committee to issue the party tickets to candidates for the local government elections in Karachi, said notification issued by the party.

PML-N Sindh Vice President Ali Akbar Gujjar is the head of the committee while the party’s Karachi division secretary general, Nasiruddin Mehmood, is the secretary of the committee. Other members of the committee include PML-N Karachi President Engineer Salman Khan, senior party leader Syed Munawar Raza, Karachi Deputy General Secretary Habib-ur-Rehman, District East President Nadeem Akhtar Arain, District Korangi President Ali Ashiq Gujjar, District Malir President Muhammad Feroz Khan, District South President Sultan Bahadur Khan, District Keamari President Haji Salehin Tanoli, District West President Imtiaz Ahmad Khan, District Central President Muhammad Aslam Khattak Advocate and Muslim League House Incharge Syed Nisar Shah.

The PML-N leadership wanted to win maximum seats in all the towns in the seven districts of Karachi in the forthcoming local government elections, the party leaders said.

Mehmood, the committee’s secretary, said that the committee members were in the position to pick suitable candidates for the local government elections. “Including district presidents in the committee was due to the fact that they understood the local politics,” he told The News.

The PML-N leadership has also directed the district presidents to form alliances or make seat adjustments with all the political parties, particularly the component parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movemnent, except the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.