Cop injured in encounter with robbers

A policeman was wounded on Wednesday during an exchange of fire with suspects in North Karachi near Nagan Chowrangi. According to Sir Syed police, two robbers were busy looting citizens when an anti-street crime force reached the scene. As the police personnel tried to chase and arrest the suspects, the suspects opened in a bid to escape. As a result, a cop, Faraz Ali, was wounded; however, the suspects managed to escape the scene. The injured cop was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment.
