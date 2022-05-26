Doctors to get PHC Regulatory Framework training

LAHORE:Students of Master Degree classes at the Institute of Public Health (IPH) would get one-month training regarding the Regulatory Framework of Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) to prepare them as efficient health managers and administrative doctors for the hospitals as well as for other healthcare institutions.

In this regard, IPH has included the training modules prepared by the commission in the syllabus of M Phil, MPH, MHA and MMCH, etc. Dean IPH Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir disclosed this after holding meeting with the team of PHC headed by its Director Clinical Governance & Organizational Standards, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Sulehria here on Wednesday.

Dr Zarfishan further said that the main objective of this training is to produce efficient doctors/administrators for the administrative posts in public/private hospitals who should be fully aware of PHC's regulatory framework for the betterment of the healthcare institutions. She added that the schedule of training regarding regulatory framework of PHC would be announced within a couple of days.