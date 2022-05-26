 
Thursday May 26, 2022
Sindh ranking squash from tomorrow

By Our Correspondent
May 26, 2022

KARACHI: Sindh Squash Association (SSA) is organising first Sindh ranking championship of the year from May 27-29.

The venue is PSB Coaching Center and the categories to be played are for under-9, under-11, under-13, and under-19.

