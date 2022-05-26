ISLAMABAD: Using the power conferred on him by Article 54 (1) of the Constitution, President Dr Arif Alvi has convened the joint session of Parliament at 4 pm today (Thursday).
The joint session of the parliament will be attended by members of the both houses – the National Assembly and Senate.
The National Assembly Secretariat released a single-item agenda of the joint session. The joint sitting will discuss prevailing economic situation in the country and global security and economic environment.
The sources said that the government may seek the nod of the two houses of Parliament to take tough decisions to get the tranche of IMF released.
