Weapons recovered from PTI office-bearers

LAHORE: The Punjab police on Wednesday claimed to have recovered a large cache of weapons from the house of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf's office bearers Zubair Niazi and Bajash Niazi, who managed to fled the scene.
DIG Lahore Captain (R) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary said the police was chasing five suspicious vehicles that entered the residence of Zubair Niazi and Bajash Niazi. The police raided and recoveredsix 223-bore rifles, 13 SMGs, 03 pistols, 10 drum magazines, 96 rifles magazines and 26 pistol magazines and 06 large and 50 small boxes of bullets.
