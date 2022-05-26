BJP demands renaming of ‘Jinnah Tower’ in India

NEW DELHI: Several BJP leaders and workers, including the national secretary of the party, Sunil Deodhar, have demanded to change the name of Jinnah Tower Centre in Guntur, a city in India, after which they were taken into police custody, NDTV reported.

BJP demands that the tower be renamed after former Indian president APJ Abdul Kalam. The party workers decided to protest and march to Jinnah Tower but the police intervened and many were detained. Some Hindu organisations have been asking for the change of the tower’s name to APJ Abdul Kalam Tower.