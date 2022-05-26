Kate Moss says Johnny Depp never threw her down any stairs

WASHINGTON: British model Kate Moss on Wednesday dismissed reports that her former boyfriend Johnny Depp once threw her down a flight of stairs, saying it never happened.

"He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs," said Moss, who was testifying as a witness at Depp’s defamation trial against his former wife Amber Heard. The 58-year-old Depp filed suit against Heard over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in December 2018 in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse."

Heard, 36, did not name the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star in the op-ed, but he sued her for implying he was a domestic abuser and is seeking $50 million in damages. The Texas-born Heard countersued, asking for $100 million and claiming she suffered "rampant physical violence and abuse" at his hands. Heard, during her testimony earlier this month, mentioned a reported incident in which Depp was alleged to have pushed his former girlfriend Moss down a flight of stairs.