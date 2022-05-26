 
close
Thursday May 26, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Do something

May 26, 2022

What has the coalition government decided about our economy? We keep hearing that the government is going to take tough decisions, but it hasn’t taken any meaningful steps so far. The ban on imports is not going to have considerable effects on our import bill. It is time the economic team took decisions seriously and pulled the country out of the economic mess.

Javed Rehman

Lahore

Comments