Islamabad braces for closure

Islamabad : The local authorities have started placing heavy shipping containers at entry points as the capital city is likely to be sealed due to the long march announced by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on May 25 (today).

According to the details, the containers have been placed for two primary tasks including containing the participants of the long march and ensuring fool-proof security of the Red Zone area of the federal capital. All the roads leading to Red Zone have been sealed except Margalla Road. The containers have also been placed at D-Chowk to seal the area around the old parade ground and parliamentary lodges.

Thousands of policemen including the Anti-Riot Unit, Counter-Terrorism Force, Anti-Terrorism Force, and police reserve along with contingents from Rangers are being deployed to maintain the law and order situation in the city.

The residents of the twin cities have expressed grave concerns over the situation and demanded of the government and the political parties to avoid creating problems for the general public just for their political interests. Taimoor Aslam, a resident of Islamabad, said “It seems that we are living in a war zone as the whole city is sealed after every four to six months. If political parties have the right to hold protest marches then the residents of this city have also their rights that must be protected by the government.”