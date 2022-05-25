Boarding, education facility launched for orphans

Islamabad : ‘The Lighthouse’ has been launched to provide a home to orphans to nurture them into empowered and confident individuals.

Located near the Srinagar Highway in Islamabad, it is a boarding and education facility for orphaned and less privileged children to provide them with a home that will ensure that they receive a quality education and necessary life-skills, and other emotional and developmental support without discrimination.

Amina Wattoo Kasuri, Founder and Executive Director at ‘The Lighthouse’, and Project Director at Concordia Colleges in Pakistan, said “We have over the years worked tirelessly towards the development and uplifting of deserving members of our society. ‘The Lighthouse’ is an extension of our efforts and has been a dream for many years." She said our vision was to invest in children’s lives today in order to transform their future, while we work to create a safe and stimulating environment where they receive adequate nutrition and are healthy, and are given ample support for their education.

“Positive changes inevitably take time, but we are committed to improving the lives of disadvantaged children for the long haul. As our name suggests, we aim to be the guiding light that safely leads children towards a secure future,” she said. Amina Wattoo Kasuri said the resident children at ‘The Lighthouse’ would also be given necessary medical services and treatments, transportation facilities to educational and recreational institutions, nutritious meals, financial support to facilitate their marriages once they are of appropriate age.