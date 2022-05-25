Will Imran lead or join march in capital?

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has stationed himself at the Chief Minister’s House of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where he has moved along with his wife, it was learnt.

Mode of his departure from Peshawar remains unclear to the government as there are equal chances of his either leading the caravan or flying to Islamabad and joining the marchers here. Protesters kfrom KP have been asked to gather at the Swabi Interchange from where they will head towards Islamabad.

The party is relying on its devoted workers to remove hurdles on the way and retaliate in the event of confrontation with law enforcement agencies. A former minister from KP is said to have arranged tear gas shells for this purpose whereas the marchers are expected to be handed batons for self defence. An MPA from Rawalpindi is said to have arranged an excavator and a crane.

The government also expects that Imran Khan can announce the dissolution of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly a few days after reaching the federal capital with the intention to build pressure on the government in this regard.

The PTI has relied on its lawmakers and ticket aspirants for mobilising people at union council level. The lists of party workers have been prepared with CNICs and addresses from each union council. Registration camps were set up in order to register workers for the long march. WhatsApp groups have been formed for using social media. In order to cope with the situation where there is no internet available, workers have been asked to install apps like Bridgefy that can work in the absence of a cellular network. The workers have been asked to make up their mind on staying at least four days and bring along the essential items.

They have also been advised to keep in mind that Imran Khan could ask for extending their stay. In order to maintain a certain number of crowds during the sit-in, rotational responsibilities have been assigned to PTI leaders of twin cities and the adjacent areas to contribute to the crowd.