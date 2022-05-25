No-trust motion against Balochistan CM to be tabled today

QUETTA: The no-confidence motion against the Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo will be tabled today in the session of the provincial assembly.
According to the Assembly Secretariat, the caretaker Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali has convened the Balochistan Assembly session today at 3pm for tabling the no-confidence motion moved by 14 members of the Balochistan Assembly.
The Assembly Secretariat had sent a requisition to the caretaker governor for convening the assembly session. In response to the summary, the governor summoned the session. After tabling the no-confidence motion, the next three to seven days will be reserved for debate and voting.
