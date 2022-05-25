Youth recovered, six kidnapers arrested

NOWSHERA: The police claimed to have recovered a kidnapped youth and arrested six accused in the jurisdiction of Pabbi Police Station on Tuesday. Sajjad Ali Shah, a resident of Bab-e-Qadim in Pabbi, had reported to the police that his brother Jawad Ali was kidnapped by unknown kidnappers from Ali Baig area.
Soon after the incident, District Police Officer Muhammad Umar Khan Gandapur constituted a special team headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Salim Khan and Station House Officer, Pabbi, Ismail Shah, launched investigation on scientific lines. The police said that they reached the accused through the close circuit television camera recording and arrested the alleged kidnappers identified as Hilal, Bilal, Noorullah, Safiullah, Hashim and Yaseen and recovered Jawad Ali safely. The police said that the accused had tortured the kidnapped youth.
