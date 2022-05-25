Accident & Emergency dept inaugurated at BKMC Swabi

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Education Shahram Tarakai and National Assembly former speaker Asad Qaisar inaugurated the state-of-the-art Accident and Emergency Department and Burn ICU in Bacha Khan Medical Complex– Medical and Teaching Institute (BKMC-MTI) in Swabi.

The hospital director said it would meet the requirements of modern era ICU, CCU, operation theatres, x-ray, laboratory. He said that trained staff was hired for its smooth running. The leader of PTI along with the education minister, MPAs, and tehsil nazim visited different areas of the new emergency department.

Talking to media, Asad Qaisar said that PTI-led provincial government wanted to provide all basic facilities of life to the people. He said the government had brought revolutionary changes in the health sector where people were being provided proper treatment facilities in all public sector hospitals of the province.

Asad Qaisar said that under health reforms, Swabi district soon would be a medical city as DHQ hospital will be included in MTI and work on women and children hospital was in full swing.

The people of Swabi would now get quick and modern health facilities under one roof, he added. The establishment of the first 53-bed Accident and Emergency, Burn ICU was a big achievement of the government under which all facilities and medicines would be given to the patients, Asad Qaisar added

Speaking on the occasion, Shahram Tarakai said providing facilities to patients was the priority of the PTI government. He said the quality medical facilities at BKMC-MTI would facilitate the growing population of the district as per the international best practices.

The delegation along with MPA Abdul Karim, Tehsil Swabi Nazim Attaullah Khan and other members expressed satisfaction that the new ER at BKMC would supplement the existing healthcare facilities and reduce the burden of patients in Swabi and the suburbs.

After the inauguration, a meeting was held in the conference room of GKMC-MTI in with BoG members and the administration briefed the them on other developmental works in the hospital.