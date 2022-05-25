IHC fines secy in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court has fined the Cabinet Division secretary for violating a court order in the Toshakhana case against former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The court was informed that the secretary had not obeyed the court order to make public gifts received by Imran Khan despite repeated orders by the Pakistan Information Commission. To, it the court ordered the confiscation of one-month salary of the secretary.
PESHAWAR: A total of 52 research papers were presented at the two-day International “Seerah Conference,” which...
RAWALPINDI: Veteran Pakistani film and television actor Sajjad Kishwar breathed his last in Rawalpindi after a...
MINGORA: Researchers and experts in the field of plant sciences and biodiversity underscored the need for preserving...
MANSEHRA: The Ehsaas Programme’s district coordinator has said deserving women may apply for the quarterly financial...
PESHAWAR: Contract for the construction of an international standard cricket stadium in Kalam had been awarded and the...
NOWSHERA: The police claimed to have recovered a kidnapped youth and arrested six accused in the jurisdiction of Pabbi...
Comments