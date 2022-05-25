 
Wednesday May 25, 2022
National

IHC fines secy in Toshakhana case

By Our Correspondent
May 25, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court has fined the Cabinet Division secretary for violating a court order in the Toshakhana case against former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The court was informed that the secretary had not obeyed the court order to make public gifts received by Imran Khan despite repeated orders by the Pakistan Information Commission. To, it the court ordered the confiscation of one-month salary of the secretary.

