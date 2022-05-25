IHC summons AGP in governor’s removal case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday summoned the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) on Wednesday for assistance on a plea, challenging a notification of removal of Umar Sarfraz Cheema as Punjab governor.

A larger bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah and comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani heard the petition filed by Umar Cheema. His lawyer Dr Baber Awan argued the governor was appointed on the recommendation of the Prime Minister, but he was answerable to the President.

The IHC CJ asked whether a time period had been set in the governor’s appointment and he was a representative of the President or the federation in a certain province. The lawyer answered that no time period had been mentioned in the notification. He argued that the governor was a representative of the President who runs the state.

The court also asked if the President could retain a governor on the post against the will of the federation, summoned the AGP for assistance and adjourned the case till Wednesday. Meanwhile, the court, clubbing the case of anchor Imran Riaz Khan with that of other journalists, linked his arrest to permission of the court.