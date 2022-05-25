GT Road, Motorway blocked to stop PTI ‘Azadi March’

NOWSHERA: Barriers and barricades erected at several points on the Grand Trunk (GT) Road and Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway to block the ‘Azadi March’ of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf towards the capital city for a sit-in against the incumbent federal government.

All the land routes between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab have been blocked with barricades by putting huge piles of mud, containers, ballast stones, cement blocks and iron barriers and fences at many places.

Heavy contingents of the personnel of stick-wielding police force and Rangers have also been deputed at GT Road and Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway to stop the way of PTI workers towards Islamabad, the capital city of Pakistan.

The people and of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and elsewhere in the country, who wanted to come to KP, faced great hardships due to blockade of roads in the two provinces. According to details, the blocking of GT Road and Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway was started at 5pm on Tuesday.

The GT Road was blocked at Iqbal Shaheed Park in Nowshera, Attock, Khairabad Bridge, Haro Bridge and others while the Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway was blocked at Swabi Interchange, Indus River Bridge and Hazro by placing containers and cement blocks to stop the entry of participants of rally into Punjab.

Meanwhile, the PTI workers have acquired heavy machinery and cranes to remove the containers, cement blocks and piles of mud from the road to ensure their smooth sailing towards Islamabad to stage Azadi March.

The PTI workers and leaders have expressed their resolve that they would stage rally towards the capital in the leadership of ex-prime minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and stage the Azadi March on Srinagar Highway. They vowed that they would remove all the hurdles erected in their way and reach the capital for a showdown against the “imported government”.