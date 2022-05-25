Four migrants drown, three missing off Libya

TRIPOLI: Four migrants were found dead and three were missing after their boat capsized off the Libyan coast, the North African country’s coast guard said on Tuesday.

The agency also rescued 13 migrants who had been shipwrecked as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Europe, it said in a statement. "The rescued migrants were taken to the Mellitah landing point and handed to the competent authorities," it said, adding steps would be taken to send them "back to their countries". Twelve of the rescued migrants were Syrian, along with one Egyptian, a navy official said.