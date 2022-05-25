Four migrants drown, three missing off Libya

TRIPOLI: Four migrants were found dead and three were missing after their boat capsized off the Libyan coast, the North African country’s coast guard said on Tuesday.
The agency also rescued 13 migrants who had been shipwrecked as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Europe, it said in a statement. "The rescued migrants were taken to the Mellitah landing point and handed to the competent authorities," it said, adding steps would be taken to send them "back to their countries". Twelve of the rescued migrants were Syrian, along with one Egyptian, a navy official said.
MIAMI: The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season will be more active than normal, with at least six hurricanes forecast to...
ISTANBUL: Three Turkish soldiers serving in northern Iraq as part of operations against Kurdish militants were killed...
ATHENS: Greece said on Tuesday it stopped 150 migrants from entering its waters from neighbouring Turkey, a day after...
STOCKHOLM: The wife of Swedish-Iranian academic Ahmedreza Djalali, convicted of espionage in Iran and sentenced to...
DUBAI: Egypt has approved direct flights between Yemen’s rebel-controlled capital and Cairo, the Yemeni government...
TEHRAN: Thousands attended the funeral on Tuesday of an Iranian Revolutionary Guards colonel who was shot dead in...
Comments