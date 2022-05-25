Amnesty urges S Arabia to halt execution of two Bahrainis

NICOSIA: Amnesty International on Tuesday urged Saudi Arabia to halt the execution of two Bahraini men accused of terrorism-related crimes, as use of the death penalty spikes in the conservative kingdom. Saudi Arabia has already executed 120 people so far this year, according to an AFP tally. That total includes 81 put to death on a single day in March, all for terrorism-related offences. It is also nearly double the 65 total executions recorded in 2021, which itself was more than double the total for 2020.
