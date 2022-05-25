Extra fees

This is to draw the attention of the Punjab education department to a severe issue facing students of some private schools in Township, Lahore. The annual examinations under the Punjab Board are going to be held on May 28, 2022, but many schools have still not issued ‘admit cards’ to students. All of these students have paid their tuition fees for the annual session that ended on March 30, 2022, but some schools are asking for the fee for April and May.

The authorities concerned should pay attention to this issue. Private schools cannot withhold something so necessary and coerce students to pay undue fees.

Misha Rafakat

Lahore