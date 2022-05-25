Save the forest

The world’s largest pine nut forest, the Sherani forest in Balochistan, has been on fire for more than ten days. The forest is a source of food and income for a majority of people. The government’s slow response is annoying. At least three people and a number of animals have died because of the fire. The authorities woke up only when the news of the fire was widely shared on social media.

Our governments do not pay serious attention to the suffering of the people of Balochistan that remains the most neglected province in terms of development. Ignoring it like this will weaken the sense of ‘one nation’. The government should not be part of such discriminatory practices. It must take effective steps on an immediate basis. The fire also highlights the incompetence of our federal and provincial governments, which are more interested in power politics than in the development of the people.

Anwar Sayab Khan

Bannu