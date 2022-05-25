Save the forest

The world’s largest pine nut forest, the Sherani forest in Balochistan, has been on fire for more than ten days. The forest is a source of food and income for a majority of people. The government’s slow response is annoying. At least three people and a number of animals have died because of the fire. The authorities woke up only when the news of the fire was widely shared on social media.
Our governments do not pay serious attention to the suffering of the people of Balochistan that remains the most neglected province in terms of development. Ignoring it like this will weaken the sense of ‘one nation’. The government should not be part of such discriminatory practices. It must take effective steps on an immediate basis. The fire also highlights the incompetence of our federal and provincial governments, which are more interested in power politics than in the development of the people.
Anwar Sayab Khan
Bannu
The nation must unite to combat the dire economic crisis left behind by the PTI government. The country faces a fiscal...
This refers to the news report, ‘Textiles, our Achilles heel’ . It is indeed shocking that, despite enjoying so...
Political and economic stability are closely intertwined. A stable political environment gives business owners the...
Sui is a sub district of Balochistan’s Dera Bugti district and has a population of more than 137,000 people, mostly...
This is to draw the attention of the Punjab education department to a severe issue facing students of some private...
Rising inflation creates countless problems for ordinary people and the unemployed. When essential commodities like...
Comments