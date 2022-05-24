 
May 24, 2022
COAS, MBS discuss military ties

By News Desk
May 24, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has called Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman by telephone, according to the Saudi foreign ministry.During the call, the army chief inquired from the Crown Prince about his father King Salman. Crown Prince thanked him for his ‘sincere feelings’ and said the King was keeping well. They also briefly discussed cooperation in the military field.

