Pak squash players to feature in four international events

KARACHI: Pakistan’s six squash players will feature in four high-prize international events in the coming month.

The country’s top player Tayyab Aslam is playing in the PSA World Platinum event — the El Gouna International, which is scheduled in Egypt from May 27 to June 3. According to draws, unseeded Tayyab is to face Lucas Serme from France in the first round.

Ibrahim Noorani, Haseeb Taj, and Asif Mehmood have got entry into the main draw of the $10,000 Regatas Resistencia Open to be held in Resistencia, Argentina, from May 31 to June 4.

According to the draws, unseeded Ibrahim is to face Pedro Mometto from Brazil, Asif is to play against Karim Elbarbary from Egypt, and Haseeb is drawn against Francesco Marcantonio from Paraguay.

Tayyab and Asim Khan will feature in the $30,000 QSF 4 that will be held in Doha, Qatar from June 20-24. According to draws, Asim will be facing unseeded Martin Svec from Czech while eighth seed Tayyab got bye in the first round.

Moeen-ud-Din will participate in the Carey Olsen Tortola Classic that is to be held in Tortola, British Virgin Islands, from June 21-25. According to draws, unseeded Moeen is playing against Armando Olguin from Mexico.