Aikman lauds boys’ efforts for creating opportunities

ISLAMABAD: Hockey head coach Siegfried Aikman was happy to see his team snatching a point against India in the Asia Cup Hockey following some glaring misses which if converted would have seen Pakistan ending up with an easy win.

Talking to ‘The News’ from Jakarta following an exciting match between the two arch-rivals, Aikman said he was a bit depressed to see his charges missing almost 14 goal-scoring opportunities.

“But at the same time, I am also happy to see Pakistan creating so many chances. It is not easy to play so dominating against a team that is ranked 3 in the world. We have dominated and got goal-scoring opportunities to that of India, yet because of poor international exposure and lack of practice to play tense matches our players could not convert these.”

Aikman praised the midfield game that saw Pakistan creating most of the attacks. “One thing is clear these players know well how to play. All they need is the confidence that was lacking from their play today. With a bit more experience, you would see these players converting these opportunities into goals.”

The head coach was unhappy with Rizwan Ali’s approach. “He is too good a penalty corner specialist, watching him striking wide was upsetting. He should have been accurate in his approach. That is why I sidelined him late in the match only to give Mubbasir an opportunity and he struck well. Had Rana Waheed missed the rebound it was a penalty stroke there and then?”