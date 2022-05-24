CCPO meets families of five martyred cops

LAHORE:Lahore police continued to pay tribute to the great sacrifices of its fallen heroes who sacrificed their lives while performing their duties.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Monday invited five families of martyrs from the rank of constable to inspector at his office and spent valuable time with them to pay homage to the Lahore Police martyrs who sacrificed their lives to safeguard country and lives and properties of the citizens.

Family members of martyred Inspector Ahmad Mukhtar, Sub Inspector Tajammal Hussain, Assistant Sub Inspector M Amin, Constables M Asif and M Latif were invited at CCPO office. SSP Administration Atif Nazir, DSP Rehan Jamal, DSP Kashif Dogar and other related officers were present on this occasion. Kamyana inquired about the problems being faced by the family members of the martyrs and issued orders on spot for their earliest redressal. He directed SSP Administration and other concerned officers to look after the affairs of heirs of martyrs and solve their problems on top priority. The CCPO Lahore expressed his love and affection to the children of the martyrs and presented them gifts. The family members of the martyrs along with children expressed their gratitude for the honor and personal attention given to them by the Commander Lahore Police.

The CCPO Lahore, on this occasion said, Lahore Police has sacrificed as many as 327 lives in the line of duty and morale of Lahore Police is even more high to follow the footsteps of its martyred Jawans. He further said all out resources are being utilised for the welfare and betterment of families of the martyrs as these heroes of Lahore Police have written history of bravery and courage with their blood. Kamyana said that the families of martyrs are our own families and we will look after them and continue different welfare-oriented measures for their wellbeing. The CCPO Lahore further said that the whole nation remembers the sacrifices rendered by martyred Police Jawans to make the country safe and peaceful as well as free of terrorism.