Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has proved his leadership skills. It was great to see that he defended Imran Khan’s visit to Russia and showed that politics is not about revenge, but the betterment of the country. Pakistan is a developing country and needs a dynamic leader who can effectively discuss various issues at international forums.

We hope that the new foreign minister will continue to work with the same spirit and dedication. Bilateral talks and good relations with other countries are the only way to tackle the domestic issues of Pakistan.

Gull Bhutto

Ubauro