Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has proved his leadership skills. It was great to see that he defended Imran Khan’s visit to Russia and showed that politics is not about revenge, but the betterment of the country. Pakistan is a developing country and needs a dynamic leader who can effectively discuss various issues at international forums.
We hope that the new foreign minister will continue to work with the same spirit and dedication. Bilateral talks and good relations with other countries are the only way to tackle the domestic issues of Pakistan.
Gull Bhutto
Ubauro
Keeping in view a boom in tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan, investors and homeowners are either constructing or converting...
Many profiteers sell fake medicines to people at high rates. These medicines are a leading cause of several...
We can’t get out of our repeated balance of payments crises unless we earn enough dollars to cover our import bill....
Private education institutions are money-making organizations that are exploiting people. Private schools add a great...
Living in hot homes is now prevalent across Karachi. Houses and apartments with walls or roofs directly exposed to...
This refers to the letter, ‘Memories of the past’ by Shakir Lakhani. One cannot emphasize enough the fact – and...
Comments