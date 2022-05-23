Kidnapped girl rescued within LHC CJ’s deadline

LAHORE: Lahore police recovered a girl, kidnapped in broad daylight from the Shadbagh area, after Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti directed the police to rescue her by Sunday evening.

Lahore police arrested the accused from Arifwala and recovered the girl. The victim, a 10 class student, was returning home after taking exams with her brother on a bike when a car intercepted the motorcycle. Two armed men got out and one of them grabbed the girl’s hand and forced her into the car, while the other man pointed his gun at her brother so that he could not offer resistance. After abducting the teenager, the kidnappers drove away.

Taking notice of the incident, the LHC chief justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti ordered the IG Punjab to rescue the victim and present her in court. The IGP, the CCPO and other senior officers Sunday appeared before the Chief Justice in connection with the case and assured to recover the girl before meeting the deadline.

As per the CCPO Lahore, kidnapper Abid was the girl’s ex-fiance. The accused had nursed a grudge against the victim over the breakup of the engagement and kidnapped her. The kidnappers had turned off their mobile phones immediately after the incident. The IG enlisted the help of the IB and CTD and the girl was rescued from Arifwala and the accused were arrested.