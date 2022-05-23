‘Important’ call before Imran’s presser

ISLAMABAD: Prior to the press conference of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi received an ‘important’ phone call, the video of which has gone viral.



It can be seen in the video that when Shah Mehmood Qureshi got a call, Imran Khan laughed and said, “Shut it down, it will be a disturbance.” But Shah Mehmood attended the call and then told Imran Khan the caller had said: “You take the call or we will trap you.” Imran Khan replied, “Do it.”

He said this twice.It is not clear who the caller was and in what context Imran Khan was “threatened” to be trapped.