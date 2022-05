Tale of how IK’s Wasim Akram-Plus played havoc with Punjab

Former Punjab CM Usman Buzdar. Courtesy PID

ISLAMABAD: The Usman Buzdar-led PTI government during its three-and-a-half-year tenure transferred over 3,000 officers against around 421 key secretariat and field positions in violation of both the tenure policy and the Supreme Court’s judgment in the Anita Turab case.

This musical chairs style of governance of the previous government had hardly allowed any key officer in the province to complete his tenure and those transferred repeatedly on the whims and wishes of the rulers were made rolling stones without any reason reflected in the files.

There have been no suo moto notices and no punishments for the violators even though in almost all these premature transfers made in complete disregard of the tenure policy there have been glaring violations of the SC’s Anita Turab case, which barred the government from transferring officers before the completion of their tenure. The SC case had set clear guidelines to protect the tenure of officers but the Buzdar government played havoc with the provincial administration and police by changing officers within weeks and months.

Details available with The News show that the Buzdar government transferred around 1,100 secretaries, director generals, commissioners, deputy commissioners and additional deputy commissioners in the province. The maddening pace of changes was the worst in the Police Department where more than 1,900 senior police officials, including DIGs, regional police officers, city police officers, district police officers and SDPOs, were transferred. According to the record, around 306 DIGs, RPOs, CPOs and DPOs were transferred and more than 1,600 SDPOs were changed during the Usman Buzdar government.

The record reveals that four districts were the major focus of these changes where maximum numbers of transfers and postings occurred. These four districts were Lahore, Gujranwala, Pakpattan and Dera Ghazi Khan. Similarly, Chakwal is the least affected district of these transfers and postings where minimum numbers of officials in the administrative and police departments were transferred.

It is relevant to mention here that Punjab during the Buzdar tenure saw five chief secretaries and seven inspectors generals of police. This has never happened before.

Secretaries

During its three-and-a-half-year tenure in Punjab, the Buzdar government changed 216 secretaries in 40 provincial departments. The PTI-led government changed up to 10 secretaries in some departments. On average, every department welcomed more than five secretaries during the Buzdar era. As many as 10 secretaries were changed in the School Education Department. Similarly, nine secretaries were transferred to the Higher Education and Transport Department.

The Management & Professional Development Department, Irrigation Department, Forestry, Wildlife & Fisheries Department and Auqaf & Religious Affairs Department each welcomed eight secretaries in the PTI-led government in Punjab. The minimum number of transfers of secretaries in any ministry is three.

Commissioners

The reshuffling in the bureaucracy was not limited to the extent of secretaries, Buzdar also changed 57 commissioners in all nine Divisions of Punjab. On average, the PTI government changed 5.7 ,ommissioners in every division during its three-and-a -half-year tenure.

Lahore, Gujranwala, Dera Ghazi Khan and Sahiwal are the top four divisions of Punjab where a maximum number of commissioners were transferred. In each of the four divisions, seven commissioners were changed by the Buzdar government. Bahawalpur is the division where the minimum number of (4) commissioners were changed.

Deputy Commissioners

In 36 districts of Punjab, the Buzdar government transferred 198 deputy commissioners in three and a half years. On average, 5.5 DCs were changed in every district during the PTI led government. Dera Ghazi Khan and Gujranwala are the two districts where the maximum number of DCs were changed. Each of the two districts welcomed 8 DCs during the Buzdar tenure. Even the number of transfers in Mianwali and Lahore is less than in DG Khan and Gujranwala.

Chakwal, Multan and Khanewal are the three districts where the minimum numbers of transfer of DCs took place. Only three Deputy Commissioners have been posted in these districts during the PTI government. There are a few instances where a DC was changed within two months e.g. in Gujranwala Manzoor Hussain was transferred within 58 days of his posting as Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala.

In DG Khan and Pakpattan, some DCs were transferred within three months e.g Waqas Rashid was transferred within three months as DC Dera Ghazi Khan and Nauman Yousaf was transferred in three months as DC Pakpatan.

IGP, CPO, RPO and DPOs

The Buzdar government made 306 transfers and postings on top slots in the police department including DIGs, RPOs, CPOs and DPOs in all the districts of Punjab. The Buzdar administration changed 10 DIG operations and 11 SSP operations only in Lahore. After Lahore, Pakpattan is the second district where the maximum numbers of DPOs were changed as Buzdar transferred nine district police officers during his tenure.

In terms of Regional Police Officers (RPOs), Gujranwala is on the top of the list where a maximum (8) RPOs were transferred by the Buzdar government. Chakwal is the one of the districts where a minimum reshuffle occurred in the Buzdar government as only three DPOs were transferred during this period.

Director Generals

The PTI government transferred 203 Director Generals (DGs) in 47 directorates established in the Punjab government. On average, every directorate was headed by more than 4 DGs during the Buzdar government.

The Directorate General of the Anti-Corruption Establishment welcomed a maximum number (8) of DGs during the Buzdar government. Religious Affairs and the Auqaf directorate as well as Protocol directorates were the least impacted directorates where only one DG served in each department during the entire tenure of Buzdar government.

Additional Deputy Commissioners

The record shows that Buzdar changed 426 Additional Deputy Commissioners (ADCs), including 114 ADCs (General), 28 ADCs (Headquarters), 85 ADCs (F&P) and 199 ADCs (Revenue) in all 36 districts of Punjab.

As per the record, the PTI government transferred more than 1,600 SDPOs in all the 36 districts of Punjab, which is a record reshuffling in three and a half years time period.

Below is the list of secretaries who were transferred in all the 40 departments who were transferred during the Buzdar government.

Secretary; Agriculture Department

1-Capt (retd) Muhammad Mahmood; 2-Dr Wasif Khurshid; 3-Asad Rehman Gilani

Secretary; Auqaf & Religious Affairs Department

1-Ijaz Ahmad; 2-Zulfiqar Ahmad Ghuman; 3-Gulzar Hussain Shah; 4-Irshad Ahmad; 5-Zahid Saleem Gondal; 6-Raja Khurram Shahzad Umar; 7-Nabeel Javed; and 8-Jawad Akram

Secretary Punjab; Cooperatives Department

1-Khalid Mahmood Ramay; 2-Mansoor Qadir; 3-Ahmad Raza Sarwar; and 4-Fuad Hashim Rabban

Secretary; Communication & Works Department

1-Muhammad Sheheryar Sultan; 2-Tahir Khurshid; and 3-Capt (retd) Asad Ullah Khan

Secretary; Higher Education Department

1-Khalid Saleem; 2-Sarah Saeed; 3-Capt (retd) Muhammad Mahmood; 4-Momin Agha; 5-Raheel Ahmad Siddiqui; 6-Zulfiqar Ahmad Ghuman; 7-Irum Bukhari; 8-Nadeem Mahbub; and 9-Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari

Secretary, School Education Department

1-Dr Allah Bakhsh Malik; 2-Ambreen Raza; 3-Imran Sikandar Baloch; 4-Zafar Iqbal; 5- Capt (retd) Muhammad Mahmood; 6-Irum Bukhari; 7-Muhammad Sheheryar Sultan; 8-Sarah Aslam; 9-Ghulam Farid; and 10-Imran Sikandar Baloch

Secretary, Environment Protection Department

1-Zafar Nasrullah Khan; 2-Asad Rehman Gilani; 3-Salman Ijaz; 4-Saima Saeed; 5-Zahid Hussain; and 6-Syed Mubashar Hussain

Secretary, I&C, S&GAD

1-Muhammad Masood Mukhtar; 2-Waqas Ali Mehmood; 3-Wajih Ullah Kundi; 4-Muhammad Masood Mukhtar; 5-Wajih Ullah Kundi; 6-Ehsan Bhutta; and 7-Zaid Bin Maqsood

Secretary, Finance Department

1-Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh; 2-Raheel Ahmad Siddiqui; 3-Muhammad Abdullah Khan Sumbal; 4-Flt Lt (retd) Iftikhar Ali Sahoo; and 5-Iftikar Amjad

Secretary, Food Department

1-Shoukat Ali; 2-Nasim Sadiq; 3-Zafar Nasrullah Khan; 4-Waqas Ali Mehmood; 5-Asad Rehman Gilani; 6-Muhammad Sheheryar Sultan, and 7-Ali Sarfraz Hussain

Secretary, Forestry, Wildlife & Fisheries Department

1-Sqn Ldr (retd) Mian Waheed Ud Din; 2-Muhammad Haroon Ur Rafique; 3-Capt (retd) Asad Ullah Khan; 4-Capt (retd) Muhammad Asif; 5-Capt (retd) Muhammad Mahmood; 6-Capt (retd) Muhammad Asif; 7- Syed Javed Iqbal Bukhari; and 8-Shahid Zaman

Secretary, Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department

1-Ali Bahadur Qazi; 2-Zahid Akhtar Zaman; 3- Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman: 4-Sarah Aslam, and 5-Imran Sikandar Baloch

Secretary, HUD & PHED

1-Muhammad Khurram Agha; 2-Muhammad Hassan Iqbal; 3-Zafar Nasrullah Khan; 4-Nasim Sadiq; 5-Nadeem Mahbub; and 6-Zafar Nasrullah Khan

Secretary, Human Rights & Minorities Affairs Department

1-Asim Iqbal; 2-Tariq Mahmood; 3-Irshad Ahmad; and 4-Nadeem Ur Rehman

Secretary, Industries Commerce & Investment Department

1-Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari; 2-Nadeem Ur Rehman; 3-Tahir Khurshid; 4- Capt (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal; 5-Wasif Khurshid; and 6-Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi

Secretary, Information & Culture Department

1-Bilal Ahmad Butt; 2-Momin Agha; and 3-Jahangir Anwar

Secretary, Youth Affairs, Archaeology and Tourism Department

1-Zahid Akhtar Zaman; 2-Ehsan Bhutta; and 3-Nadeem Mahbub

Secretary, Tourism Department

1-Capt (retd) Mushtaq Ahmad; and 2-Asadullah Faiz

Secretary Youth Affairs & Sports Department

1-Fuad Hashim Rabbani; 2-Capt (retd) Noor Ul Amin Mengal; amd 3-Muhammad Aamir Jan

Secretary, Irrigation Department

1-Capt (retd) Sher Alam Mahsood; 2-Syed Ali Murtaza; 3-Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi; 4-Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi; 5-Capt (retd) Saif Anjum; 6-Syed Ali Murtaza; 7-Zahid Akhtar Zaman; and 8-Capt (Retd) Saif Anjum

Secretary, Energy Department

1-Asad Rehman Gilani; 2-Sarah Saeed; 3-Muhammad Aamir Jan; 4-Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar, and 5-Muhammad Aamir Jan

Secretary, Labour & Human Resource Department

1-Sarah Aslam; 2-Muhammad Aamir Jan; 3-Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi; 4-Liaqat Ali Chatha; and 5-Muhammad Suhail Shahzad

Secretary, Literacy & Non-Formal Basic Education Department

1-Salman Ijaz; 2-Arif Anwar Baloch; 3-Sumaira Samad; 4-Sumaira Samad; and 5-Wajih Ullah Kundi

Secretary, Livestock & Dairy Development Department

1-Capt (retd) Muhammad Mahmood; 2-Muhammad Ahsan Waheed; 3-Zahid Hussain; 4-Nabeel Ahmad Awan; 5-Nadeem Irshad Kayani; 6-Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar; and 7-Naveed Haider Shirazi

Secretary, Local Government & Community Development Department

1-Arif Anwar Baloch; 2-Capt (retd) Saif Anjum; 3-Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi; 4-Tahir Khurshid; 5-Noor Ul Amin Mengal; and 6-Dr Naeem Rauf

Secretary, Management & Professional Development Department

1-Dr Ismat Tahira; 2-Saima Saeed; 4-Alamgir Ahmad Khan; 5-Nadeem Irshad Kayani; 6-Nadeem Mahbub; 7-Ali Tahir; and 8-Nasir Iqbal Malik

Secretary, Mines & Minerals Department

1-Momin Agha; 2-Aamir Ijaz Akbar; 3-Muhammad Hassan Iqbal; and 4-Aamir Ijaz Akbar

Secretary P&D Board

1-Flt Lt (retd) Iftikhar Ali Sahoo; 2-Imran Sikandar Baloch; and 3-Mujahid Sherdil

Secretary, Population Welfare Department

1-Bushra Aman; 2-Muhammad Aamir Jan; 3-Muhammad Hassan Iqbal; 4-Muhammad Masood Mukhtar; and 5-Salman Ijaz

Secretary, Public Prosecution Department

1-Syed Ali Murtaza; 2-Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary; 3-Nabeel Javed; and 4-Nadeem Sarwar

Secretary (Services); S&Gad

1-Ahmad Raza Sarwar; 2-Muhammad Abdullah Khan Sumbal; 3- Muhammad Ilyas; 4-Muhammad Sheheryar Sultan; 5-Saima Saeed; and 6-Muhammad Sheheryar Sultan

Secretary; Excise; Taxation & Narcotics Department

1-Babar Shafi; 2-Capt (Retd) Sher Alam Mahsood; 3-Nabeel Ahmad Awan; 4-Wajih Ullah Kundi; and 5-Waqas Ali Mehmood

Secretary / Director General (O&M) / Regulation; Wing; S&Gad

1-Dr Muhammad Saleh Tahir; and 2-Ahmad Ali Kamboh

Secretary (Archives & Libraries Wing); S&Gad

1-Tahir Yousaf; and 2-Saqib Manan

Secretary Special Education Department

1- Khalid Mahmood; 2-Dr Rashid Mansoor; 3-Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari; 4-Saima Saeed; 5-Afzaal Ahmad; and 6-Manzoor Hussain

Secretary Social Welfare and Bait-Ul-Maal Department

1-Zahid Akhtar Zaman; 2-Ambreen Raza; Zahid Saleem Gondal; 3-Muhammad Hassan Iqbal; and 4-Sumaira Samad

Secretary Transport Department

1-Muhammad Haroon Ur Rafique; 2-Babar Shafi; 3-Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari; 4-Asad Rehman Gilani; 5-Muhammad Sheheryar Sultan; 6-Syed Ali Murtaza; 7-Wajih Ullah Kundi; 8-Manzoor Hussain; and 9- Nadir Chattha

Secretary Zakat & Ushr Department

1-Muhammad Hassan Iqbal; 2-Nadeem Mahbub; 3-Aamer Zamir; 4-Asim Iqbal; 5-Syed Javed; Iqbal Bokhari; 6-Salman Ijaz; and 7-Babar Aman Babar

Secretary Women Development Department

1-Bushra Aman; 2- Capt (retd) Atta Muhammad Khan; 3-Sarah Saeed; 4- Irum Bukhari; 5-Nabeel Javed; 6- Ambreen Raza; and 7-Saima Saeed

Secretary; Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Department

1-Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar; 2-Momin Agha; 3-Nabeel Ahmad Awan; 4-Muhammad Aamir Jan; 5-Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi; and 6-Ali Jan Khan

Divisional Commissioners Sargodha

1-Nadeem Mahbub; 2-Capt (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal; 3-Mahmood Hassan; 4- Zafar Iqbal; 5-Dr Farah Masood; and 6-Nabeel Javed

Divisional Commissioner Multan

1-Imran Sikandar Baloch; 2-Flt Lt (retd) Iftikhar Ali Sahoo; 3-Shan Ul Haq; 4-Javed Akhtar Mahmood; and 5-Irshad Ahmad

Divisional Commissioner Lahore

1-Muhammad Abdullah Khan Sumbal; 2- Dr Muhammad Mujtaba Piracha; 3-Muhammad Asif Bilal Lodhi; 4-Capt (retd) Saif Anjum; 5-Muhammad Asif Bilal Lodhi; 6- Zulfiqar Ahmad Ghuman; and 7-Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman

Divisional Commissioner Gujranwala

1-Asadullah Faiz; 2-Waqas Ali Mehmood; 3-Zulfiqar Ahmad Ghuman; 4-Zahid Akhtar Zaman; 5-Gulzar Hussain Shah; 6-Zulfiqar Ahmad Ghuman; and 7-Ehsan Bhutta

Divisional Commissioner; Dera Ghazi Khan

1-Gulzar Ahmed; Tahir Khurshid; 2-Asadullah Faiz; 3-Muddassir Riaz Malik; 4-Nasim Sadiq; 5-Sajid Zafar Dall; 6-Sarah Aslam; and 7-Liaqat Ali Chatha

Divisional Commissioners Rawalpindi

1-Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary; Capt (retd) Saif Anjum; 2-Joudat Ayaz; 3-Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar; 4-Capt (retd) Muhammad Mahmood; 5-Gulzar Hussain Shah; and 6-Capt (retd) Noor Ul Amin Mengal

Divisional Commissioners Bahawalpur

1-Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar; 2-Nayyer Iqbal; 3-Asif Iqbal; and 4-Capt (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal

Divisional Commissioners Sahiwal

1-Ali Bahadur Qazi; 2-Dr Farah Masood; 3-Arif Anwar Baloch; 4-Nadeem Ur Rehman; 5-Muhammad Ahsan Waheed; 6-Nadir Chattha; and 7-Ali Bahadur Qazi

Divisional Commissioners Faisalabad

1-Momin Agha; 2-Asif Iqbal; 3-Mahmood Javed Bhatti; 4-Ishrat Ali; 5-Saqib Manan; and 6-Zahid Hussain

Deputy Commissioners

Lahore

1-Sumair Ahmad Syed; 2-Capt (retd) Muhammad Anwar Ul Haq; 3-Saleha Saeed; 4-Danish Afzal; 5-Muddassir Riaz Malik; and 6-Muhammad Umer Sher Chattha

Kasur

1-Saira Omer; 2-Rana Muhammad Arshad; 3-Sahabzadi Wasima Umar; 4-Muhammad Azhar Hayat; 5-Manzar Javed Ali; 6-Asia Gul; and 7-Fayyaz Ahmad Mohal

Sheikhupura

1-Arqam Tariq; 2-Muhammad Azhar Hayat; 3-Tariq Mahmood Bukhari; 4-Sidrah Unis; 5-Muhammad Asghar; and 6-Rana Shakeel Aslam

Nankana Sahib

1-Malik Abdul Waheed; 2-Raja Mansoor Ahmad; 3-Mossawer Ahmed Khan; and 4-Zahid Pervez

Okara

1-Irshad Ahmad; 2-Rizwan Nazir; 3-Marryam Khan; 4-Usman Ali; 5-Aamir Aqiq Khan; and 6 Muhammad Ali Ijaz

Gujranwala

1-Umar Jahangir; 2-Muhammad Shoaib Tariq Warraich; 3-Manzoor Hussain; 4-Naila Baqir; 6-Lt (retd) Sohail Ashraf; 7-Muhammad Suhail Khawaja; and 8-Danish Afzal

Sialkot

1-Farrukh Naveed; 2-Muhammad Tahir; 3-Syed Bilal Haider; 4-Nasir Mahmood Bashir; 5-Flt Lt (retd) Tahir Farooq; and 6-Flt Lt (Retd) Imran Qureshi

Gujrat

1-Ch Muhammad Ali Randhawa; 2-Tauseef Dilshad Khatana; 3-Dr Khurram Shahzad; 4-Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa; and 5-Dr Khurram Shahzad

Narowal

1-Ali Anan Qamar; 2-Zeeshan Javaid; 3-Dr Muhammad Waheed Asghar Bhatti; 4-Maher Shahid Zaman; 5-Nabila Irfan; and 6-Saba Asghar Ali

Mandi Bahauddin

1-Shaukat Ali; 2-Mehtab Waseem Azhar; 3-Tariq Ali Basra; and 4-Muhammad Shahid

Hafizabad

1-Saleha Saeed; 2-Adnan Arshad Aulakh; 3-Naveed Shahzad; 4-Rana Saleem Ahmad Khan; and 5-Muhammad Asif Raza

Rawalpindi

1-Talat Mahmood; 2-Umar Jahangir; 3-Ch Muhammad Ali Randhawa; 4-Sardar Saif Ullah Dogar; 5-Capt (retd) Muhammad Anwar Ul Haq; 6-Muhammad Ali; and 7-Flt Lt (Retd) Tahir Farooq

Jhelum

1-Iqbal Hussain; 2-Capt (retd) Abdul Sattar; 3-Muhammad Jahanzeb Awan; 4-Muhammad Suhail Khawaja; 5-Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa; 6-Rao Pervaiz Akhtar; and 7-Nouman Hafeez

Attock

1 Flt Lt (retd) Imran Qureshi; 2-Ishrat Ullah Khan Niazi; 3-Ali Anan Qamar; 4-Imran Hamid Sheikh; and 5-Muhammad Naeem

Chakwal

1-Ghulam Saghir Shahid; 2-Capt (retd) Abdul Sattar; and 3-Capt (retd) Bilal Hasham

Sargodha

1-Liaqat Ali Chatha; 2-Muzaffar Khan; 3-Silwat Saeed; 4-Asia Gul; 5-Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh; 6-Naila Baqir; and 7-Muhammad Asghar

Khushab

1-Amjad Bashir; 2-Nadeem Abbas Bhangoo; 3-Muhammad Arshad Manzoor; 4-Musarrat Jabeen; 5-Muhammad Hamza Salick; and 6-Capt (retd) Aurangzaib Haider Khan

Mianwali

1-Shozeb Saeed; 2-Zahid Iqbal Awan; 3-Lt (Retd) Muhammad Shoaib Khan Jadoon; 4-Nasir Mahmood Bashir; 5-Muhammad Umer Sher Chattha; and 6-Khurram Shahzad

Bhakkar

1-Syed Bilal Haider; 2-Waqas Rashid; 3-Asif Ali Farrukh; 4-Musa Raza; Hamid Mahmood Malhi; and 5-Imran Hamid Sheikh

Faisalabad

1-Salman Ghani; 2-Sardar Saif Ullah Dogar; 3-Muhammad Ali; and 4-Ali Shahzad

Toba Tek Singh

1-Mian Ahmad Khawar Shahzad; 2-Mian Mohsin Rasheed; 3-Amina Munir; and 4-Umer Javed

Jhang

1-Shaukat Ali; 2-Muhammad Tahir; 3-Fayyaz Ahmad Mohal; and 4-Shahid Abbas

Multan

1-Muddassir Riaz Malik; 2-Muhammad Abdul Aamer Khattak; and 3-Aamir Karim Khan

Khanewal

1-Ashfaq Ahmad; 2-Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi; and 3-Salman Khan

Sahiwal

1-Muhammad Zaman Wattoo; 2-Ehtasham Anwar; 3-Zeeshan Javaid; 4-Wajid Ali Shah; and 5-Muhammad Awais Malik

Vehari

1-Ali Akbar Bhatti; 2-Irfan Ali Khan; 3-Waqas Rashid; 4-Mubeen Illahi; and 5-Muhammad Khizer Afzaal

Lodhran

1-Raja Khurram Shahzad Umar; 2-Saqib Ali Ateel; 3-Rao Imtiaz Ahmad; 4-Flt Lt (retd) Imran Qureshi; and 5-Capt (Retd) Shoaib Ali

Pakpattan

1-Irfan Ahmad Sindhu; 2-Raja Mansoor Ahmad; 3-Nauman Yousaf; 4-Ahmad Kamal Mann; 5-Rana Shakeel Aslam; and 6-Ahmir Sohail Kayfi

Bahawalpur

1-Rana Muhammad Saleem Afzal; 2-Muhammad Ayub Khan; 3-Shozeb Saeed; 4-Muzaffar Khan; and 5-Irfan Ali Khan;

Bahawalnagar

1-Muhammad Azhar Hayat; 2-Sain Ditta Khalid; 3-Rana Muhammad Saleem Afzal; 4-Lt (retd) Muhammad Shoaib Khan Jadoon; 5-Shafqat Ullah Mushtaq; and 6-Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem

Rahim Yar Khan

1-Socrat Aman Rana; 2-Jameel Ahmed Jameel; 3-Ali Shahzad; 4-Dr Khurram Shahzad; 5-Nauman Yousaf; and 6-Mehtab Waseem Azhar

Dera Ghazi Khan

1-Muhammad Ibrahim Junaid; 2-Ali Akbar Bhatti; 3-Muhammad Iqbal Mazhar; 4-Waqas Rashid; 5-Flt Lt (retd) Tahir Farooq; 6-Capt (retd) Muhammad Ali Ijaz; 7-Zeeshan Javaid; and 8-Muhammad Hamza Salick

Muzaffargarh

1-Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa; 2-Kaiser Saleem; 3-Ehtasham Anwar; 4-Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen; and 5-Syed Musa Raza

Layyah

1-Wajid Ali Shah; 2-Rafaqat Ali; 3-Babar Bashir; 4-Zeeshan Javaid; 5-Azfar Zia; and 6-Muhammad Shahbaz Hussain

Rajanpur

1-Ashfaq Ahmad; 2-Allah Ditta Warraich; 3-Muhammad Altaf Baluch; 4-Muhammad Afzal Nasir Khan; 5-Zulfiqar Ali Kharal; 6-Ahmer Nike; and 7-Adnan Mahmood Awan

Chiniot

1-Muhammad Ayub Khan; 2-Manzoor Hussain; 3-Muhammad Khizer Afzaal; 4-Aman Anwar Kedwaii; 5-Muhammad Riaz; 6-Syed Muhammad Masood Nouman; and 7-Muhammad Aasim Javaid

Director Generals

Punjab Food Authority

1-Noor Ul Amin Mengal; 2-Muhammad Usman; 3-Irfan Nawaz Memon; 4-Rafaqat Ali; and 5-Muhammad Shoaib Khan Jadoon

Director General; Parks & Horticulture Authority; Lahore

1-Shakeel Ahmad; 2-Faisal Zahoor; 3-Muhammad Jahanzeb Awan; 4-Ghulam Farid; 5-Muzaffar Khan; 6-Jawad Ahmad; and 7-Zeeshan Javaid

DG Phata

1-Asadullah Faiz; 2-Liaqat Ali Chatha; 3-Nadeem Sarwar; 4-Muhammad Asif; and 5 Khalid Nazir Wattoo

DG Lahore Development Authority

1-Zahid Akhtar Zaman; 2-Amna Imran Khan; 3-Muhammad Usman Moazzam; 4-Sumair Ahmad Syed; and 5-Ahmad Aziz Tarar

DG Gujranwala Development Authority

1-Maqbool Ahmad Langah; 2-Muhammad Ibrahim Junaid; 3-Mohammad Javaid Naseem; 4-Maqbool Ahmad Majoka; and 5-Nasir Mahmood Bashir

DG Faisalabad Development Authority

1-Yawar Hussain; 2-Muhammad Suhail Khawaja; and 3-Shahinshah Faisal Azim

Director General; Child Protection & Welfare Bureau, Punjab

1-Kiran Khurshid; 2-Muhammad Akhtar; 3-Malik Muhammad Iqbal Alitta; 4-Benish Fatimah Sahi; 5-Shuja Qutab Bhatti; and 6-Muhammad Farooq Rasheed

Director General Pilac

1-Malik Sardar Jatial; 2-Afshan Kiran Imtiaz; and 3-Saman Rai

Director General Bahawalpur Development Authority

1-Muhammad Khalid Zauq; and 2-Baqa Muhammad Jam

Director General Multan Development Authority

1-Faisal Zahoor; 2-Tanwir Iqbal Tabassum; 3-Agha Muhammad Ali Abbas; and 4-Kaiser Saleem

Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority

1-Mehr Muhammad Hayat Lak; 2-Nadeem Ahmed Abro; 3-Ammara Khan; 4-Maqbool Ahmed; 5-Abdul Sattar; and 6-Tahir Zafar Abbasi

Director General Sargodha Development Authority

1-Zia Ullah Malik; 2-Saqib Ali Ateel; and 3-Iftikhar Ali

Director Gen; Fort Monroe Development Authority

1-Mehr Muhammad Hayat Lak; and 2-Muhammad Aslam;

Director General Religious Affairs Auqaf Organization

1-Dr Tahir Raza Bokhari

Director General; Pha; Rawalpindi

1-Muhammad Anwar Ul Haq; 2-Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa; 3-Asia Gul; 4-Shafqat Raza; and 5-Zaheer Anwar

Director General PHA Sialkot

1-Shuja Qutab Bhatti; and 2-Shuja Qutab Bhatti

Director General PHA D.G. Khan

1-Tanvir Murtaza

Director General PHA Gujranwala

1-Tariq Karim Khokhar; 2-Muhammad Ayub Khan; 3-Muhammad Khalid Masoud Farooqa; and 4-Sajjad Ahmad Saqib

Director General PHA Sargodha

1-Mohammad Javaid Naseem; 2-Rehana Farhat; 3-Hussain Bahadur Ali Shah; and 4-Muhammad Yasir

Director General PHA Sahiwal

1-Muhammad Khalid Manzoor; and 2-Mehboob Ahmed

Director General PHA Faisalabad

1-Muhammad Asif; 2-Asma Ijaz; and 3-Muhammad Ayub Khan

Director General PHA Multan

1-Sahabzadi Wasima Umar; 2-Faisal Zahoor; 3-Ali Akbar Bhatti; 4-Muhammad Zahid Ikram; 5-Muhammad Afzal Nasir Khan; and 6-Shafqat Raza

Director General PHA Bahawalpur

1-Baqa Muhammad Jam; 2-Asif Hayat Lodhi; and 3-Sumera Rubbani

Director General Mines & Minerals Punjab

1-Shaukat Ali Khichi; and 2-Muhammad Akhtar

Director General Archaeology

1-Zahid Saleem Gondal; 2-Rana Muhammad Arshad; 3-Muhammad Ilyas Gill; and 4-Usman Ali Khan

Director General Sports Punjab

1-Muhammad Aamir Jan; 2-Nadeem Sarwar; and 3-Adnan Arshad Aulakh

Director General Katchi Abadies Punjab

1-Muhammad Azam Khan; 2-Muhammad Shoaib Tariq Warraich; 3-Rana Khalid Mahmood; 4-Aslam Hayat Sial; 5-Manzoor Hussain; and 6-Muhammad Zafar Iqbal Shakir

Director General LG&Cd

1-Mahmood Javed Bhatti; 2-Rashid Kamal Ur Rehman; 3-Silwat Saeed; 4-Asia Gul; and 5-Kausar Khan

Director General Punjab Land Records Authority

1-Muhammad Zafar Iqbal; 2-Muhammad Aslam Rao; 3-Shaukat Ali; 4-Moazzam Iqbal Sipra; and 5-Sohail Ashraf

Director General Labour Welfare Punjab Lahore

1-Farooq Hameed Sheikh; and 2-Faisal Zahoor

Director General Of Industries Prices Weights & Measures

1-Muhammed Saleem Hussain; 2-Waseem Raza Jaffery; 3-Muddassir Riaz Malik; 4-Muhammad Khan Ranjha; 5-Abdul Shakoor; and 6-Tahir Raza Hamdani

Director General, Abad Rawalpindi

1-Ehtasham Anwar; 2-Muhammad Anwar Ul Haq; 3-Muhammad Ibrahim Junaid; 4-Abdul Sattar; 5-Maqbool Ahmed; and 6-Muhammad Abdul Aamer Khattak

Director General, Public Prosecution Department

1-Muhammad Ashraf Bhatti; 2-Mehr Muhammad Hayat Lak; 3-Khalid Ayaz; 4-Muhammad Khalid Raju; and 5-Hamza Ali

Director General Environment Protection Agency

1-Asif Iqbal; 2-Syeda Malika; 3-Muhammad Tanveer Jabbar; 4-Tanveer Ahmad Waraich; 5-Khurram Shahzad; 6-Mehtab Waseem Azhar; and 7-Anbreen Sajid

Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority

1-Muddasir Waheed Malik; 2-Rashid Ahmad Khan; 3-Raja Khurram Shahzad Umar; 4-Sohail Ashraf; 5-Raja Mansoor Ahmad; and 6-Faisal Fareed

Director General Strategic Coordination Board

1-Shaukat Ali and 2-Shafaat Ali

Director General Soil Survey Of Punjab Lahore

1-Muhammad Malik Bhulla; 2-Afshan Kiran Imtiaz; and 3-Mohammad Masood Anwar

Director General; Public Relations

1-Saman Rai; and 2-Muhammad Aslam Dogar

Director General Social Welfare Human Dev& Bait-Ul-Mall; Department

1-Waheed Akhtar Ansari; 2-Sajid Zafar Dall; 3-Afshan Kiran Imtiaz; 4-Ayesha Saeed; 5-Muhammad Shahid Niaz; and 6-Muddassir Riaz Malik

Director General Special Education

1-Gulzar Ahmed; 2-Afshan Kiran Imtiaz; 3-Tahir Raza Hamdani; and 4-Pervaiz Iqbal Butt

Director General Wildlife & Parks

1-Khalid Ayaz; 2-Rashid Kamal Ur Rehman; 3-Sohail Ashraf; 4-Tahir Raza Hamdani; and 5-Sanaullah

Director General Quaid-E-Azam Academy For Educational Development

1-Iqbal Hussain; 2-Mahmood Hassan; 3-Muhammad Yaqoob; 4-Tahir Raza Hamdani; 5-Amtul Qadoos; 6-Ishrat Ullah Khan Niazi; and 7-Muhammad Ali Aamir

Director General Anti-Corruption Establishment

1-Brig (retd) Muzfar Ranjha; 2-Tariq Najeeb Najmi; 3-Mather Niaz Rana; 4-Hussain Asghar; 5-Ejaz Hussain Shah; 6-Tariq Najeeb Najmi; 7-Gohar Nafees; and 8-Manzoor Hussain

DG (Protocol); Punjab

1 Asjad Ghani Tahir

Director General (Public Libraries) Punjab

1-Manzoor Hussain; 2-Muhammad Azhar Hayat; 3-Irfan Ahmad Sindhu; 4-Waheed Akhtar Ansari; 5-Ayesha Saeed; and 6-Muhammad Malik Bhulla

Director General Overseas Pakistanis Commission

1-Javed Iqbal Bokhari; 2-Muhammad Usman Anwar; 3-Zahid Hussain; 4-Muhammad Ahsan Waheed; 5-Naila Baqir; and 6-Ishrat Ullah Khan Niazi

Director General Population Welfare

1-Naeem Ud Din Rathore; 2-Sahabzadi Wasima Umar; 3-Muhammad Malik Bhulla; and 4-Ayesha Hameed

Director General Excise & Taxation

1-Muddassir Riaz Malik; 2-Zahid Hussain; 3-Muhammad Suhail Shahzad; 4-Saleha Saeed; and 5-Ch Muhammad Ali Randhawa

DIGs, SSPs, RPOs, CPOs and DPOs

CCPO, Lahore

1-BA Nasir; 2-Zulfiqar Hameed: 3-Muhammad Umar Sheikh, 4-Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, 5-Fayyaz Ahmad Dev, and 6-Bilal Siddique Kamyana

DIG Operations, Lahore

1-Shahzad Akbar; 2-Muhammad Waqas Nazir; 3-Ashfaq Ahmad Khan; 4-Rai Babar Saeed; 5-Ashfaq Ahmad Khan; 6-Sajid Kiani; 7-Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry; 8-Muhammad Ahsan Younas; 9-Dr Muhammad Abid Khan; and 10-Vacant

DIG Investigation, Lahore

1-Syed Khurram Ali; 2-Dr Inam Waheed Khan; 3-Shahzada Sultan; 4-Shariq Jamal; 5-Shahzada Sultan, and 6-Vacant

SSP Operations, Lahore

1-Asad Sarfraz Khan; 2-Capt (retd) Mustansar Feroze; 3-Ismail-ur-Rehman; 4-Faisal Shahzad; 5-Muhammad Naveed; 6-Faisal Shahzad; 7-Ahsan Saifullah; 8-Syed Nadeem Abbas; 9-Waqar Shoeb Anwar; 10-Ismail-ur-Rehman; and 11-Capt (retd) Mustansar Feroze

SSP Investigation Lahore

1-Awais Ahmed; 2-Zeeshan Asghar; 3-Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani; 4-Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi; 5-Capt (retd) Mansoor Aman; and 6-Imran Kishwar

RPO Rawalpindi

1-Fayyaz Ahmad Dev; 2-Ahmad Ishaque Jehangir; 3-Capt (retd) Ehsan Tufail; 4-Sohail Habib Tajik; 5-Imran Ahmar; and 6-Ashfaq Ahmad Khan

CPO Rawalpindi

1-Abbas Ahsan; 2-Capt (retd) Muhammad Faisal

DPO, Gujrat

1 Jahanzeb Nazir Khan, ii Capt. ® Rommel Akram, iii Syed Ali Mohsin, iv Tauseef Haider, v Muhammad Umar Farooq Salamat, vi Ata-ur-Rehman

DPO, Narowal

1 Muhammad Kashif Aslam, ii Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi, iii Zulfiqar Ahmad, iv Capt. (R) Wahid Mehmood, v Syed Ali Akbar Shah, vi Kamran Mumtaz, vii Vacant

DPO, M.B Din

1 Muhammad Nasir Sial, ii Ali Raza, iii Sajid Hussain Khokhar, iv Anwar Saeed Tahir

RPO, Faisalabad

1 Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, ii Riffat Mukhtar, iii Imran Mahmood

CPO, Faisalabad

1 Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, ii Muhammad Azhar Akram, iii Capt. ® Muhammad Sohail Ch, iv Dr. Muhammad Abid Khan, v Ghulam Mubashir Maken, vi Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi

DPO, Jhang

1 Shakir Hussain Dawar, ii Ata-ur-Rehman, iii Muhammad Hassan Reza Khan, iv Dr. Sardar Ghias Gul Khan, v Sarfraz Khan Virk, vi Hasan Asad Alvi

DPO, Chiniot

1 Abadit Nisar, ii Muhammad Anwar Khetran, iii Syed Husnain Haider, iv Bilal Zafar Sheikh, v Capt. (R) Bilal Iftikhar, vi Capt. (R) Muhammad Aamir Khan Niazi

DPO, T.T Singh

1 Zulfiqar Ahmad, ii Sadiq Ali, iii Waqar Shoeb Anwar, iv Rana Umar Farooq, v Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi

RPO, Multan

1 Malik Abubakar Khudabakhsh, ii Kunwar Shahrukh, iii Flt. Lt. (R) Waseem Ahmad Khan, iv Syed Khurram Ali, v Javed Akbar Riaz

CPO, Multan

1 Munir Masood Marath, ii Imran Mahmood, iii Muhammad Zubair Dareshak, iv Muhammad Hassan Reza Khan, v Mehboob Rashid, vi Munir Masood Marath, vii Khurram Shahzad Haider

DPO, Khanewal

1 Faisal Mukhtar, ii Muhammad Masoom, iii Asad Sarfraz Khan, iv Omer Saeed Malik, v Faisal Shahzad, vi Ali Waseem, vii Syed Nadeem Abbas

DPO, Lodhran

1 Usman Ijaz Bajwa, ii Malik Jameel Zaffar, iii Syed Karar Hussain, iv Abdul Rauf Babar

DPO, Vehari

1 Ahmad Nasir Aziz Virk, ii Muhammad Atif Ikram, iii Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi, iv Saqib Sultan Al Mehmood, v Akhtar Farooq, vi Ehsan Ullah Chohan, vii Zahid Nawaz, viii Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, ix Muhammad Tariq Aziz

RPO, Sheikhupura

1 Sohail Habib Tajik, ii Bilal Siddique Kamyana, iii Abdul Qadir Qayyum, iv Sohail Habib Tajik, v Muhammad Farooq Mazhar, vi Shahid Javed, vii Dr. Inam Waheed Khan, vii Mirza Faran Baig.

DPO, Sheikhupura

1 Dr. Sardar Ghias Gul Khan, ii Jahanzeb Nazir Khan, iii Imran Kishwar, iv Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin, v Ghulam Mubashir Maken, vi Ahsan Saifullah, vii Faisal Mukhtar

DPO, Kasur

1 Muntazir Mehdi, ii Muhammad Shahzad Asif Khan, iii Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani, iv Zahid Nawaz, v Imran Kishwar, vi Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf

DPO, Nankana Sahib

1 Ismail-ur-Rehman, ii Muhammad Naveed, iii Faisal Shahzad, iv Ismail-ur-Rehman, v Capt. (R) Bilal Iftikhar, vi Capt ® Mansoor Aman

RPO, Sahiwal

1 Shariq Kamal Siddiqui, ii Humayun Bashir Tarar, iii Tariq Abbas Qureshi, iv Ahmad Arslan Malik, v Moeen Masood

DPO, Okara

1 Zeeshan Asghar, ii Athar Ismail Amjad, iii Jahanzeb Nazir Khan, iv Omer Saeed Malik, v Faisal Shahzad, vi Faisal Gulzar

DPO, Pakpattan

1 Rizwan Omer Gondal, ii Ms. Maria Mahmood, iii Abadit Nisar, iv Saleem Ahmad Warraich Additional Charge, v Sahabzada Bilal Omer, vi Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi, vii Malik Jameel Zaffar, viii Faisal Mukhtar, ix Naseeb Ullah Khan

DPO, Sahiwal

1 Ghulam Mubashir Maken, ii Capt. ® Muhammad Ali Zia, iii Amir Taimur, iv Muhammad Kashif Aslam, v Sadiq Hussain

RPO, Sargodha

1 Sultan Ahmad Ch, ii Syed Khurram Ali, iii Afzaal Ahmed Kauser, iv Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, v Capt. (R) Muhammad Faisal Rana, vi Vacant