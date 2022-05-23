Mardan businessmen ask IGP to take action against cop

PESHAWAR: The Mardan business community on Sunday accused a police official of high-handedness and appealed to the provincial police chief to take action against him.

Talking to The News, they accused the in-charge of the police post at the Labour Colony in Mardan of harassing the businessmen and threatened to wind up businesses if the official in question was proceeded against for his illegal acts.

It was learnt that the in-charge of the police post, an assistant sub-inspector, recently issued a handwritten letter carrying his name and signature in an unlawful manner, asking the local shopkeepers to keep their businesses closed for 24 hours, despite the order being illegal.

But some people posted the so-called letter on social media to know its legal status. The ASI allegedly got infuriated and started harassing some of the business community representatives .The cop took one of the businessman to the police station where he even pointed a gun at the businessman.