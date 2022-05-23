Science, tech crucial to development, says Mushtaq Ghani

MANSEHRA: The Acting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani has said that science and technology are crucial for the development of the country.

“You should get yourself equipped with the science and technology to sail with developed countries in the world,” he was speaking at the 11th convocation of the Hazara University here on Saturday.

He said that Pakistan had tremendous natural resources but development in science and technology was a must to explore them. “This is an era of economy and countries like ours should give more preference to science and technology education,” said Mushtaq Ghani.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor Dr Jamil Ahmad said that HU stands among the top varsities in the country.

“We stand among the top three universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and top 20 universities across the country and our students are given preference internationally in the field of research,” he added. He extended gratifications to the students who received the degree in various disciplines .