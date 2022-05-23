ANP rejects Imran’s claim of buying gas, oil from Russia

CHARSADDA: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Aimal Wali Khan on Sunday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had been lying about the import of cheap gas and oil from Russia.

Addressing a gathering of the newly elected representatives of the local government at Wali Bagh, he said the PTI was in the habit of telling lies from day one.

He added that former prime minister Imran Khan had been lying about the import of oil and gas from Russia. “Imran Khan’s claim about buying gas and oil from Russia is false as no agreement was signed by the two sides during his visit to Moscow,” he added.

Aimal Wali maintained agreements were signed by sovereign states, not individuals. “The incumbent government would have imported gas and oil from Russia had an agreement been signed,” he argued.

The ANP leader said under international relations, the change of government did not matter when it came to implementing agreements.

He said the people should be allowed to elect their true representatives. He added the selected ones did not think about the wellbeing of the people rather they pleased their masters.

He said that he would speak at a press conference at the National Press Club in Islamabad on May 24 about the Russia visit. He said the PTI lawmakers staged a drama about tendering resignation from the National Assembly and continued to receive salaries and enjoyed perks and privileges.

He said that Imran Khan was staging protests to hide his poor performance. He said the Pakhtuns were always deceived and this time too they were being hoodwinked.